Mawlai SC kept their hold on the top of the standings in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 but not without a challenge from Nongthymmai SC, with the reigning champions winning 2-1 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here today.

Romarius Laban (31’) and Brolington Warlarpih (66’P) scored for Mawlai on either side of Rudolf Shadap's 58th minute goal for Nongthymmai.

Victory means that Mawlai remain unbeaten after eight games and have 22 points now. Nongthymmai remain in the relegation zone with 7 points, tied with Langsning FC but with a worse head-to-head record.

Romarius overcame the difficulty of a high bounce to nail his shot at the near post on the left flank for the opening goal. This was the first match of the OC Blue SPL 2024 where he was included in the starting lineup and he made the most of the opportunity.

A few minutes earlier, Reformer Pale, another new face in the starting XI, challenged Nongthymmai goalkeeper Akash Thapa with a strong shot that the custodian punched out of danger. Akash would go on to make another good save from close range to deny Mark Gareth Shabong later on.

Though they have not picked up as many wins as they would have liked, Nongthymmai have usually been able to find a goal or two this season and they managed to equalise in the 58th minute when Rudolf took a shot on the run from the edge of the box and his perfectly placed shot beat Mawlai goalie Lambhamiki Lamare.

However, there were to be no points for Nongthymmai as an infraction in the box led to a penalty, which Brolington converted in the 66th minute.

The next match is scheduled for Friday between Langsning and Rangdajied United FC at 2:30 pm.