The Meghalaya Cricket Association, led by its President Nababrata Bhattacharjee, felicitated the incoming BCCI Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia respectively, after the formal announcement of their election.

A special general meeting (SGM) of the BCCI was held in Mumbai to fill the two posts, which were vacant after the incumbent holders, Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar, took up new positions as International Cricket Council Chairman and Maharashtra cabinet minister respectively.

Saikia, who was previously a BCCI Joint Secretary, was elected unopposed along with Bhatia, also an Apex Council Member.

Bhattacharjee presented a traditional Khasi coat, jymphong, and Ryndia shawl to each. The gesture was well-appreciated, with Shah making special mention of it.