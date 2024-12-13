Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh's vehicle was attacked by unidentified miscreants on the night of December 10.

A heavy object was hurled at the front passenger window, shattering the glass and leaving the vehicle damaged in a sudden attack.

According to media reports, Lyngdoh was returning with her family after attending the Bryan Adams concert at Shillong's JN Stadium, however no one was injured.

The incident transpired near the Green Hills Restaurant in the Polo area of the city.

During the time of the incident, the Meghalaya minister was not present inside the car, however, her family members were sitting on the back seats.

Following the incident, Ampareen filed an FIR at the Laitumkhrah police station. Investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.