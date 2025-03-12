Numerous schools in Meghalaya's Dadenggre and Rongram blocks are operating with fewer than 10 students each, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma revealed during the state's Budget Session on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from MLA Rupa Marak, Sangma provided a comprehensive list of under-enrolled schools, highlighting a concerning trend in rural education.

In Dadenggre Block, eight Government Lower Primary Schools and four SSA Upper Primary Schools reported enrollments below 10 students.

The situation in Rongram Block appears more severe, with 15 Government Lower Primary Schools, nine Non-Government Lower Primary Schools, 10 SSA Lower Primary Schools, and one Ad hoc Lower Primary School all operating with fewer than 10 students.

Several schools in Rongram, including Dalmagre Government L.P.S., Anogre Apal Non-Government L.P.S., Mondagre Non-Government LPS., and Aranggre Ad hoc L.P.S., reported zero enrollment.

This low enrollment pattern raises questions about resource allocation, educational quality, and the long-term viability of these schools in Meghalaya's rural areas.