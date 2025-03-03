The Public Health Engineering Department has successfully addressed pipeline leakages that were hindering progress on the Shillong-Dawki Road Project, Meghalaya Minister Marcuise N. Marak announced today in the Assembly.

"The leakage near Mattilang junction has been plugged. The leakage at Tea Garden has been plugged. The leakage before Shillong Peak junction has been plugged," Marak detailed during the budget session in response to concerns raised by MLA Ronnie V. Lyngdoh.

The leakages had caused water accumulation issues at several locations along the project route, including at 4th Mile, 4½ Mile, and 6th Mile in Upper Shillong, significantly impacting construction work on this strategic road corridor.

The Shillong-Dawki Road is a critical infrastructure project connecting the state capital to the international border with Bangladesh, and delays had raised concerns about project timelines. With these technical issues now resolved, work is expected to progress more smoothly.