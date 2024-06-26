National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma, on June 25 warned that any changes made to the State Reservation Police will warrant serious legal challenges.

Speaking with reporters, the Meghalaya minister addressed concerns on the reservation policy contributing to the NPP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, suggested by former NPP president Dr WR Kharlukhi, further stating, “In view of the clear constitutional provision and in view of the Supreme Court judgement about the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation for any state, I think that any changes (made to the SRP) may have a serious legal scrutiny in the eyes of law.

Furthermore, the minister noted that the reservation policy which has been misunderstood and misinterpreted by some political parties was established nine days before Meghalaya attained statehood on January 12, 1972, due to rising unemployment.

Meanwhile, Rakkam also highlighted that the expert committee formed by the state government aims to gain suggestions from stakeholders, further stating that “adverse changes” will not benefit the indigenous population of the state.