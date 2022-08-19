Mukul Sangma, the head of the opposition in Meghalaya, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in getting a federal agency to look into the state government's purchase of "overpriced" smart metres.

Sangma claimed that the multi-million dollar scam involving the purchase of smart metres was the reason behind his letter to the PM.

In his letter, the LO (Leader of Opposition) also raised issues with the central Saubhagya scheme's implementation, which was initiated by the Indian government in October 2017.

“Sir, you have always held that there is zero tolerance for corruption in New India. Your commitment to ensuring a corruption-free India gives me great expectations and hope that the Government of India will order an immediate inquiry into this matter through an appropriate Central investigation agency,” he wrote in a letter to the prime minister on Thursday.

Sangma in his letter mentioned that the Meghalaya government through tender number MePDCL/RE/T191/2019-20/Pkg-1 invited the bid for supply of 1,80,000 smart meters. Based on the bid received, the Letter of Award was then issued vide order No. MePDCL/CE(P)/T 191(Pt1)/EKH/2020-21/05 dated 16th February 2021 to two bidders – Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd and JPM Industries with Inhemeter Co Ltd as a joint venture partner.

“As per the contract, the break-up includes ex-works price components of Rs 171,48,42,495 (which comes to about Rs 9,527 per meter) and GST component of Rs 30.86,71,649 (about Rs 1,715 per meter). With this, the total cost incurred by the Government of Meghalaya for one smart meter unit is Rs 11,242. Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd installed Liberty 150 Smart Meter manufactured by Secure Meters Ltd headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Whereas, the Joint venture of JPM Industries and Inhemeter Co Ltd installed Inhemeter DDZ1513,” Sangma said in the letter to Modi.

Further, Sangma said that on verifying data from the open market, it turned out that the online retail price of a single Secure Meters Ltd’s Liberty 150 smart meter is Rs 5500. Similarly, the online retail market price of a single Inhemeter DDZ1513 is Rs 1700.

“Therefore, there is a massive price discrepancy of Rs 137.55 crore between the price paid by the Government of Meghalaya for these smart meters and their price on the open market,” he added.

Sangma also said that Inhemeter Co Ltd is a Chinese company took the financial viability away from local companies. “Awarding the contract to a Chinese company does not align with the core idea of Make in India. It also creates a security threat as these smart meters have SIM cards installed in them and are connected to the wider mobile internet network which could allow malicious hackers and India’s adversaries to gain control of the entire power system in the State,” reads the letter of Sangma to the Prime Minister.