The senior women selection committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has named 15 players and standbys to represent the state's U-23 Women's One Day Trophy 2024-25 team.

The BCCI tournament will run from March 5 to 13 in Pondicherry.

Meghalaya's preparatory camp for the tournament began today and is being held at the Nongkhrah Ground in Ri-Bhoi. The final 15 players and support staff will depart for Pondicherry on March 2 while the standby players will report back to their respective district association.

Meghalaya squad: Blaridahun Dkhar, Rikmanchi Sangma, Neelam Roy, Dublin D Nengnong (WK), Mansi Anand, Ritreki Pohshna, Monica Singh, Aakriti Pradhan, Fulnessy Mawlong, Ruby Chettri (C), Monica L Phawa (VC), Ankita Sharma, Saradafica Kharwanniang, Shruti Kumari Ray, Indariakor Kharwanniang

Standbys: Jayshree Singh, Chandini Sahani, Smillin N Sangma, Ridahun Nongsiej, Aanchal Singh