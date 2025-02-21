Meghalaya names 15 for U-23 Women’s One Day Trophy, camp underway
Meghalaya Cricket Association reveals squad for U-23 Women's One Day Trophy. Training camp focuses on skill enhancement and strategic preparation
The senior women selection committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has named 15 players and standbys to represent the state's U-23 Women's One Day Trophy 2024-25 team.
The BCCI tournament will run from March 5 to 13 in Pondicherry.
Meghalaya's preparatory camp for the tournament began today and is being held at the Nongkhrah Ground in Ri-Bhoi. The final 15 players and support staff will depart for Pondicherry on March 2 while the standby players will report back to their respective district association.
Meghalaya squad: Blaridahun Dkhar, Rikmanchi Sangma, Neelam Roy, Dublin D Nengnong (WK), Mansi Anand, Ritreki Pohshna, Monica Singh, Aakriti Pradhan, Fulnessy Mawlong, Ruby Chettri (C), Monica L Phawa (VC), Ankita Sharma, Saradafica Kharwanniang, Shruti Kumari Ray, Indariakor Kharwanniang
Standbys: Jayshree Singh, Chandini Sahani, Smillin N Sangma, Ridahun Nongsiej, Aanchal Singh
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