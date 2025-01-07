Nangkiew Irat SC and Rangdajied United FC proved to be evenly matched as their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match finished 0-0 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo on January 7.

This was only the second goalless draw in 38 matches this season and came about after 90 minutes of intense competition between the two sides.

The result takes these teams to 13 points each, equalling the tally of Nongrim Hills SC. Rangdajied had beaten Nongrim Hills, who, in turn, had defeated Nangkiew Irat, so head-to-head means that RUFC take third place, Nongrim Hills drop to fourth and Nangkiew Irat stay in fifth.

The result would have been more disappointing for Rangdajied, who were on a four-game winning streak before today.

They started positively with Benny Vianney Khriam hitting the crossbar only 10 minutes into the game. However, that proved to be the only real chance of the first half, though there was much more action in the second.

Nangkiew Irat had the first clear opportunity. RUFC's defenders were too high up the pitch and Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw ran from his own half to meet a long ball. Rangdajied goalkeeper Meshan Banjop Sumer came out to meet him on the right flank but was beaten. With two defenders rushing back, Wallamsuk felt he had no choice but to shoot from distance but his effort was well wide of the mark.

Towards the end of the game, Rangdajied had a couple of corners and a free-kick in a dangerous position but could not convert these set-pieces. The closest they came was when RT Hanson Pdang cracked a long-range attempt straight into the crossbar. A teammate had a go at the rebound but his header was collected easily by stand-in Nangkiew Irat goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh.

Tomorrow defending champions Mawlai SC will be up against lowly Langsning FC at 2:30 pm.