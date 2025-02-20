Nangkiew Irat SC had a nervous last few minutes but took a 2-1 win against Nongthymmai SC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 19.

An own goal (49') and Banraplang Nongsteng (78') gave Nangkiew Irat a two-goal lead before a mistake by goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar allowed Nongthymmai's Mowell Chyne (87') to reduce the margin. Surjay, however, made up for that by denying Donboklang Majaw's penalty kick in stoppage time.

When these two sides met in the first leg, Nangkiew Irat had come from behind to win 4-2 on 6 December.

Today's result means that Nangkiew Irat moved to 19 points but they did not improve their position - they still remain in sixth place. Relegation-threatened Nongthymmai stay in ninth place and only have three games left in which to try and escape the drop, though two of these are against teams in the Top 3.

Nongthymmai's own goal was conceded by keeper Akash Thapa. He had done well to block Shaibor Nongrum's attempt seconds before but he tried to punch away the resulting corner and mistimed it completely, with the ball clipping his arm and going into the back of the net.

Putting that behind him, Akash was able to deny Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw a few minutes later but there was nothing he could do to prevent the second goal. Surjay launched the ball up the left for Gobindash Singh and he beat two defenders and, once in the box, selflessly laid the ball on for substitute Banraplang to tap in for his first goal of the season.

As full time approached Nangkiew Irat should have had the game under control but Surjay's comical error let Nongthymmai back into the contest. The experienced keeper intercepted a cross before Mowell got to it and Surjay went to ground. Mowell by this point was just behind him and Surjay, without realising where the opponent was, leisurely put the ball on the ground. This allowed the Nongthymmai player to pinch the ball and send it into the net.

Surjay did manage to make amends, though, by saving the spot kick taken by Donboklang, which was awarded to Nongthymmai after Thymmaibor Mukhim was bundled over in the box.

Incidentally, this match was overseen by an all-women team of officials, comprising main referee Luckymerry Lyngdoh, two assistants and fourth official.

Today eighth-placed Nongrim Hills SC will face second-placed Shillong Lajong FC at 3 pm. Lajong won the reverse fixture 1-0 on January 6.