A three-day national symposium titled 'Threads of Heritage: Exploring Textiles and Natural Fibres' commenced at the College of Post-Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS), Umiam. Organised by the College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, in collaboration with ICAR-NINFET Kolkata, ICAR-CICR Nagpur, Deendayal Research Institute, and ICAR-CRIJAF Barrackpore, the event aims to highlight India’s textile heritage while promoting sustainability in the sector.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who attended the inaugural session, underlined the importance of preserving indigenous textile traditions and supporting sustainable innovations. He lauded the platform for bringing together experts, researchers, and artisans to exchange knowledge on traditional and modern textile practices.

The event also featured legislator Archana Chitnis from Madhya Pradesh, who emphasised India’s longstanding contributions to global textile traditions. She highlighted the need for innovation to make traditional textiles more accessible and cost-effective, advocating for policies that empower artisans and boost the handloom industry.

Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of CAU, Imphal, focused on Northeast India’s untapped potential in textile production, particularly fibres derived from banana pseudostems, ramie, jute, sisal, flax, and pineapple leaves. He stressed the importance of research and industry collaboration to advance eco-friendly textile solutions.

As part of the event, artisans from across the Northeast were honoured for their contributions to preserving traditional textile arts. Among them were Oman Siram Taki from Arunachal Pradesh, Padmashri Hemoprova Chutia from Assam, Kanmai Payun from Majuli, Ngairangbam Ibempishak Devi from Manipur, Anita Koch and Prosati Koch from Meghalaya, Patricia Zadeng from Mizoram, and Devi Kala Gurung from Sikkim.

Additionally, farmer-producer organizations from Meghalaya and Nagaland were recognized for their efforts in cultivating and conserving indigenous cotton varieties, particularly Comilla cotton. The Sadolpara and Adugre Village farmer groups, along with the Darechigre Village community, have successfully developed cotton-based products, including ear buds, sanitary napkins, and surgical cotton, through traditional spinning and weaving techniques.

The symposium will continue until January 29, featuring discussions on traditional weaving, textile innovations, and the socio-economic impact of textiles on indigenous communities. Scholars, industry experts, and artisans will engage in sessions aimed at strengthening India’s textile sector through sustainable and culturally rooted practices.