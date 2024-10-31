The Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association (MeTTA-NEHU) has joined growing calls to remove three senior administrators at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), citing serious concerns about their competence and administrative practices.

MeTTA-NEHU specifically demanded the termination of Registrar Col (Retd) Omkar Singh and two recently appointed Deputy Registrars, aligning with similar demands from the university's students' union (NEHUSU) and teachers' association (NEHUTA).

The association highlighted alleged irregularities in recent appointments, particularly criticising the selection of Amit Gupta as Deputy Registrar. "A mediocre [candidate] who has no experience in University administration has been appointed as Deputy Registrar," the association stated, claiming that more qualified candidates from state government departments were overlooked.

Further controversy surrounds recent hiring practices for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). According to MeTTA-NEHU, "many qualified candidates were not called for the interview, whereas candidates who were not qualified were appointed."

The administrative officers' alleged lack of familiarity with university procedures has reportedly caused problems in official communications. MeTTA-NEHU expressed "concerns over the many irregularities and inconsistencies in the functioning of these officers who have no knowledge of the rules, regulations and administrative procedures."