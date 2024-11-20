The North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) announced the suspension of its indefinite hunger strike on November 20, following medical advice and requests from university staff.

While suspending their hunger strike, students will continue daily sit-in demonstrations from 9 am to 5 pm, with a committee constituted by the Ministry of Education to submit its report within 2-3 days.

NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun confirmed the decision, warning that protests would resume if the Ministry of Education fails to address their core demands, particularly the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Three students, including Sohtun, were hospitalised at Shillong Civil Hospital due to health complications from the prolonged hunger strike. The protest, which began on November 6 and locked down the university, demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, registrar, and other university officials.

NEHUSU General Secretary Toniho S. Kharsati previously rejected the investigative committee, arguing it did not address their fundamental concerns.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof. N. Saha and senior professors formally concluded the hunger strike by felicitating NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit leaders.