The Vice-Chancellor of Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla extended his earned leave for the fourth time, seeking an extension till January 19.

In his email addressed to the Registrar, VC Shukla requested an extension, which read, “In continuation of my email dated 1st December, 2024 regarding my earned leave, I request an extension of the same from January 13 till January 17 (with suffix 18 & 19 January) due to the same circumstances."

Citing "same circumstances" for his absence from NEHU, the VC, in an email addressed to the university registrar, requested an extension to his leaves in continuation of his email dated December 1, 2024.

Shukla, in his mail, stated that he can be reached via phone or e-mail in case of any urgency pertaining to academic or administrative matters.

Shukla had earlier taken earned leaves till January 12.

The extension of leaves comes amid unresolved tensions in the university, with students and faculty demanding the resignation of the VC, Registrar and other officials.