After the Vice-Chancellor of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, requested Central security for his 'safe return' to campus on December 2, the pressure group Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) stated that his request "lacks a valid foundation."

In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, HITO stated, "It has come to our attention that the Vice Chancellor has sought assistance from the Home Ministry to provide him with security personnel from the Central Armed Forces. He claims that the security measures currently in place, provided by the Meghalaya State Government, are insufficient for someone of his stature."

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The Meghalaya pressure group said that VC Shukla, if granted access to Central Armed Forces security, "may misuse it to exert undue influence over students and faculty members, potentially using these forces to serve his personal agendas."

They stated that the Vice Chancellor has repeatedly "demonstrated a tendency toward arrogance and has misused his authoritative position on multiple occasions."

Furthermore, the organisation also pointed that Shukla 'blantatly disregarded' the rich traditions and customs of the Hynñiewtrep people. "Shockingly he has openly defied a directive issued by the Mawlai Town Dorbar a body comprising of 17 Dorbar Shnong which has explicitly banned his entry into the University campus," the HITO added.

The organisation exalted that decisions made by the Dorbar or Village Council carry immense significance and are considered 'sacred and profoundly respected decisions made by "illigeble" Dorbar Shnong which are the apex decision making body for the Khasi race'.

"The Vice Chancellor forgets that it was the Mawlai Town Dorbar which has facilitated and provided allotment of Land for the establishment of this Central University, however the actions in this regard represent a grave insult and an open challenge to our community and our way of life," the letter also stated.