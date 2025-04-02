The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) has formally demanded the resignation of two professors from their positions as Pro Vice-Chancellors at the university's Shillong and Tura campuses, citing illegitimate appointments and procedural violations.

In a letter, NEHUTA called on Prof SM Sungoh of the Department of Education and Prof FK Marak of the Department of Garo to step down from their positions, which the association claims were secured through improper channels.

"NEHUTA strongly condemns the appointment and the joining of both of you as Pro VCs," the letter states, describing the appointments as "the illegitimate action of Prof Shukla."

The controversy stems from the absence of Vice-Chancellor Prof PS Shukla, who has been on extended leave since November 15, 2024. According to NEHUTA, Shukla has been absent from the university headquarters for "133 days at a stretch" and is currently facing an inquiry regarding his conduct.

The situation has created a leadership vacuum at NEHU, with no Vice-Chancellor physically present on campus since March 6, 2025. During a General Body Meeting on March 25, NEHUTA members expressed "deepest concern" about the university's current circumstances.

The association argues that the Executive Council meeting that approved the Pro VC appointments lacked a proper quorum, and that the appointment notifications issued in November 2024 violated NEHU statutes. They also point to Ministry of Education guidelines that prohibit individuals from holding statutory posts within three months of retirement—a situation applicable to Prof. Sungoh, who is set to retire on May 31, 2025.

Adding to the complexity, Prof. N. Saha, who temporarily served as Acting Vice-Chancellor during Shukla's absence, had previously declared orders issued by Shukla and Registrar Col. Omkar Singh during their leave periods as "unauthorised and null & void, since without locus-standi."

The dispute has reached political dimensions, with NEHUTA noting that "Meghalaya MP Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon has raised the issue of the removal of the VC even in Parliament."

The teachers' association has warned that they will "decide the next course of action" based on the response to their resignation demand, suggesting possible escalation if their concerns aren't addressed.