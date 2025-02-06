Construction of Meghalaya's new legislative assembly building at Mawdiangdiang has crossed the 90 per cent completion mark, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma confirmed today.

Speaking at his Khyndailad office, Sangma addressed concerns about construction delays, emphasizing that structural safety remains the top priority. "We cannot compromise on the building's safety standards," he stated.

The Speaker confirmed the 2025 Autumn Session will be held in the new facility, marking a significant upgrade from the current Police Bazar location. The announcement sets a clear timeline for the state legislature's relocation to its new home.

The modern facility at Mawdiangdiang is expected to enhance legislative operations with improved infrastructure and facilities for Meghalaya's lawmakers.