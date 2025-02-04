Nongrim Hills SC and Laitkor SC created plenty of chances in their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match on February 4 but 90 minutes ended without a goal being scored.

Neither side wanted to settle for a draw and pushed right up until the final whistle, which came after some eight minutes of stoppage time at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here.

The result means that Laitkor retake fourth place in the standings. They currently have 17 points, the same as Langsning FC but with a better goal difference (+1 to -6). There was no change for Nongrim Hills, who stay in seventh position but now with 14 points.

Laitkor, who had an advantage in terms of more enthusiastic fans, won several corners in the first half but could not make any of them count. At the opposite end of the pitch, Caldolan Kharmawphlang had at least three good opportunities but failed to convert.

His first saw him occupy plenty of open space and he received a pass and fired it low. Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang was unsighted by a defender but his stretch to the right was just in time and he was able to push the ball onto the upright.

Deranius, however, would not finish the match on the pitch as he had to be stretchered off following a bad collision with Nongrim Hills' Alem Khongwir early in the second half. The ball was chipped forwards for Alem, who ran to meet it from his own half, leaving the defenders in his wake. Deranius charged out of the box and the pair collided. Play continued, though, and Caldolan sent his shot wide for his second miss of the day. Alem played on but soon had to be substituted as well.

Caldolan's last attempt saw him strike the outside part of the net in the 70th minute; though having missed out three times, the slightly built No. 17 looked promising throughout for Nongrim Hills.

Two minutes later, Samborwell Mynsong played a beautiful cross from the right flank into the Nongrim Hills box. His teammate Euvasius Mawthoh hurled himself forward to meet the ball but his header was wide. Samborwell later had a chance of his own, mirroring the chipped ball for Alem half an hour before but this time, fortunately, there was no collision between him and Nongrim Hills' keeper Ebenson Warbah, who was able to clear the ball away.

Tomorrow relegation-threatened Nongthymmai SC will face Shillong Lajong FC at 2:30 pm. Lajong had demolished Nongthymmai 6-1 in the first leg last month.