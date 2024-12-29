Nongrim Hills SC celebrated a crushing 6-0 victory against Ryntih FC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on December 28.

The OC Blue SPL has been on an extended break to accommodate the state team's participation in the Santosh Trophy and holiday season but returned today with a cracker.

Nickhil Lyngkhoi (10’), Banshemphang Kurbah (38’, 67’), Benjamin Diengdoh (55’), Glennys Lynrah (81’) and Fashioning Syngkli (88’) were the scorers for Nongrim Hills. This was the club's third win in a row and they have scored successively more goals, winning 4-3 against Langsning FC, 5-2 against Nangkiew Irat SC and now 6-0.

Ryntih are the first team to have finished their first leg matches and the results make for disappointing reading for their dedicated fans. They opened their 2024 account with a 3-0 victory against Nongthymmai SC but have gone on to lose every match after that and have not scored in their last three outings.

Their run of poor form was evident in all departments yesterday, with their forwards looking unlikely to score while the defence was opened up with ease by Nongrim Hills.

Nongrim Hills were caught offside on a few occasions but the attacks up the right flank ultimately bore rich fruit, with four goals coming about via this route, with crosses leading to simple tap-ins for Nickhil, Banshemphang (both goals) and Glennys. Banshemphang guided a chipped ball towards Benjamin, while Fashioning had the presence of mind to lob Ryntih goalkeeper Frolicson Dkhar at the near post for the other two goals.

Nongrim Hills now have 13 points, tied with Mawlai SC and Shillong Lajong FC at the top of the standings. However, both Mawlai and Lajong have games in hand but Nongrim Hills will still be pleased to have found their feet in the OC Blue SPL after a sluggish start to the season.

After a short break for the New Year holidays, the OC Blue SPL will be back on January 4 with a doubleheader. At 11:30 am Rangdajied United FC will face Nongthymmai, to be followed by defending champions Mawlai against Laitkor SC at 2pm.