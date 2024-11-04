Meghalaya Power Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Abu Taher Mondal has expressed confidence that the party will win the Gamebgre by-polls scheduled for November 13.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal noted a trend where the ruling government often wins by-elections. He pointed out that in both general elections and by-elections, polls tend to favor the sitting government.

Mondal cited statistics indicating strong voter support for the NPP and emphasised the importance of increased outreach and engagement with the community to secure victory.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee is all set to contest in the upcoming bypolls.

A total of six candidates have filed their nominations for the November 13 by-poll.

Opposition TMC has fielded Sadhiarani Sangma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bernard N Marak and Jingjang M Marak of the Congress has filed candidature.

NPP's Mehtab Chandee A Sangma filed her nomination in the presence of her husband, CM Sangma.

Two Independent candidates from Meghalaya are also in the fray - Jerry A. Sangma and Sengkrabirth M. Marak.