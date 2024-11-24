Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Prestone Tynsong chaired a meeting at the party office in Lower Lachumiere to celebrate Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma's landslide victory in the Gambegre by-elections.

The NPP, on their official X handle hailed the results, stating that the victory reaffirms people's trust on the party.

The party stated, "This by poll result of Gambegre reaffirms people's trust on NPP. We will always keep on working puting people of Meghalaya up front."

Mehtab Chandee, wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, scripted history by clinching the Gambegre seat with a significant margin of 4,594 votes. Her victory shattered Congress' stronghold in the constituency, which had been a bastion for over a decade.

This win marks a milestone for the National People's Party (NPP), which had previously struggled in Gambegre. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the NPP failed to secure even the runner-up position, with Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) dominating the field.

Congress heavyweight Saleng A. Sangma had held the seat for three consecutive terms since its formation in 2013, and earlier from the now-merged Dalamgiri constituency. Saleng vacated the seat after his victory in the Tura Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.