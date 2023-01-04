Just ahead of the Meghalaya assembly election, the party-hopping scene continues in the state.

In the latest juggle between political parties, National People's Party (NPP) MLA SG Esmatur Mominin from the Phulbari constituency resigned from the ruling party on January 4, 2023.

Notably, as per sources, the MLA is set to join the Trinamool Congress on January 5, 2023.

Earlier on January 4, 2023, three more MLAs which include one cabinet minister of the Meghalaya government will be soon joining chief minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP).

The three MLAs who will be joining NPP this week are cabinet minister and Mylliem Legislator Hamletson Dohling, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong and Sohiong and former Cabinet Minister Samlin Malngiang.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Three more MLAs to join CM Conrad Sangma led National People’s Party this week

As per reports, Mylliem Legislator Hamletson Dohling will be joining the NPP on Saturday that is on January 7, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong will be joining NPP on Friday, January 6 and Sohiong and former Cabinet Minister Samlin Malngiang will be joining on January 10.

Dohling is expected to tender his resignation today, January 4, in front of the Legislative Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Hamletson and Jason are from the People's Democratic Party (PDF) while Malngiang is from the Hill State People’s Party (HSPDP).

Ahead of the state assembly election, suspended Congress MLA Kimfa Marbaniang joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on December 29.

Further, the Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National president Conrad Sangma welcomed Kimfa Marbaniang to the party fold.

"Together, we will continue to serve the people of West Khasi Hills and the border areas and ensure we take them towards greater progress," said Conrad Sangma.