A 32-year-old nurse succumbed to rabies at Civil Hospital Shillong on Monday, prompting health officials to consider expanding vaccine availability.

Gracetyfull Marngar, a Mid-Level Health Provider at Tynghor Health Sub Centre in West Khasi Hills District, contracted the fatal viral disease after being bitten by stray puppies approximately two months ago.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh confirmed the incident on Tuesday, September 17, revealing that Marngar had not received anti-rabies vaccination following the bite. Lyngdoh stated that the government was now proposing to make the vaccine available even at the sub-centre level.

Marngar was admitted to Civil Hospital Shillong weeks ago after developing rabies symptoms. Despite medical efforts, she could not be saved.

Survived by her husband and their one-year-old child, Marngar's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at the Catholic Church Cemetery in Laitkseh, West Khasi Hills.