As heavy rain lashed Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya on Sunday, a lightning strike claimed one life while two others were injured while playing at the Shillong Golf Course.

Police said the incident happened when the three friends were playing football at Golflink Golf Course and went to shelter themselves under a pine tree as it was raining heavily.

However, suddenly lightning struck, and all of them fell down to the ground.

The three have been shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital, where the attending medical officer has declared one of them dead, the official informed.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Nonglang, 37, of Mawlai Umjaiur.

Since late March, Assam has had numerous strong storms and lightning strikes that have resulted in at least 20 deaths.

According to information provided by GD Tripathi, chief executive officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 22 districts have reported storm and lightning incidents in 80 Revenue Circles covering more than 1,410 villages that have affected 95,239 people in the last three days (i.e., since April 14, 2022).