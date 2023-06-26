So far, as many as 100 cows have died and over 8,000 have been affected by the lumpy skin disease in the state of Meghalaya, informed an official.

A veterinary health department official said that so far over 28,500 cows have been vaccinated till date to contain the disease.

A senior official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said that the number of cows infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) is 8,177 and 5,884 cows have recovered from the disease and 101 animals have died, as per records of the department.



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He also said that over 28,500 cows were given preventive vaccination for LSD and over 2,100 cows are at various stages of LSD infections.

The veterinary department official claimed that African swine fever in pigs is “contained” as of now with the disease claiming over 230 pigs across the state since January 2023.