The majority of farmers affected by natural calamities between 2016 and 2019 in West Garo Hills District have yet to receive compensation, Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla revealed during today's Budget Session.

Responding to questions from MLA Mizanur Kazi, Minister Shylla acknowledged that of the 59,224 farmers affected by natural calamities between 2016 and 2019 in West Garo Hills District, only 13,004 have received their dues. These farmers are eligible for payments totalling Rs 10.54 crore.

Of these, Shylla admitted, "The number of farmers who have received compensation is 13,004" and "the number of farmers who are yet to receive compensation is 46,220."

The minister attributed the delay to "inoperative and incorrect account details" and duplication of beneficiaries in the affected list.

To address future concerns, Shylla stated, "The Revenue and Disaster Management Department is in the process of developing an online portal relating to all the Relief and Disaster Management matters to ensure the timely reporting, sanction and disbursement of compensation to the affected people."

He added, "The State Government has taken the initiative to disburse the fund through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) via PFMS to ensure transparency in the disbursements."