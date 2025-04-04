A 28-member committee has been formed to oversee the preservation of Garo culture and heritage following the recent demolition of a cenotaph considered a vital part of Garo history.

The committee, constituted by the government, will be led by cabinet minister Marcuise N Marak, according to an official notification issued on April 3.

Other key members include Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, Secretary in-charge of Arts and Culture RP Marak, and GHADC Chief Albinius R Marak.

As part of its mandate, the panel will identify and assess historically significant sites linked to Garo heritage. It will also recommend measures for their protection and preservation. Further, the committee will propose a broader framework for safeguarding Garo traditions, language, and cultural values while incorporating input from relevant stakeholders.