Meghalaya Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Marcuise N. Marak has revealed that over 749 water sources in the state have been identified as 'critical'.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the state government will take appropriate measures aiming at the revival of the resources.

He further informed that the state has summoned experts to draft measures, prepare a project, and implement it to preserve the water sources.

Marak also announced plans to implement the Internet of Things (IoT) technology which will monitor the water quality in rivers and water bodies across Meghalaya.

Moreover, it was also informed that the state is eyeing complete implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission by March, 2025.

Marak informed that so far, authorities have completed 81.39 percent of work, while the remaining work is underway.

It must be mentioned that there are more than 6000 projects under the JJM and all are geo tagged so that the Centre can release funds.