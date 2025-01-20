South West Garo Hills Police intercepted a suspected drug trafficker on State Highway 12 near Ambari's Kiln Factory on Saturday, seizing a significant quantity of contraband.

The accused, identified as Md Aktar Hussain, 32, a resident of South Salmara Mankachar district in Assam, was caught with 992 yaba tablets and 19.21 grams of heroin concealed in two soap boxes.

A Yamaha FZ bike bearing registration number AS 17J 2814, allegedly used for transportation, was also seized during the operation. Hussain is now in police custody for three days, with investigations ongoing to uncover potential connections to larger drug networks.

The case highlights continued efforts by South West Garo Hills Police to tackle drug trafficking in the region. In 2024 alone, the district police have registered 12 cases related to drug trafficking, leading to 17 arrests.

Authorities are focused on dismantling trafficking networks that threaten public safety, with police officials reiterating their commitment to combating the drug menace.