The Meghalaya police, on January 24, arrested eight suspected Bangladeshi nationals in West Garo Hills district. Two snakes were seized from their possession.

The group of eight, including two women, allegedly crossed the international border illegally through Dalu area of West Garo Hills district, according to an officer.

The officer said legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

The reptiles have been handed over to wildlife officials for further action.

Investigations are on to ascertain the motives behind their illegal entry, the officer said.

Earlier this week, Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya successfully intercepted six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills.

During a routine border surveillance, alert personnel from the 172 Battalion noticed suspicious movements and launched an immediate search operation. The apprehended group included four adults and two children who admitted to having entered India months earlier and working as domestic workers in Bangalore