Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on October 31 said one person has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack during the 'rally' organized by the Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP).

Sangma further said that several have been identified, who went on a rampage to attack innocent people, and he has also called for a meeting on Monday to review the situation.

“We have reviewed the entire situation and we've instructed the police to take necessary action. Also for future situations, necessary arrangements and SOPs and all different kinds of arrangements have been. All these areas were discussed in detail and many other areas of law and order situation were discussed,” Sangma added.

Sangma also informed that apart from the arrest, three FIRs have been lodged and a large number of people have been identified, who were the main miscreants and attacked innocent people.

Sangma further added that three people, who were injured were given the necessary treatment, and the injuries were not of a serious nature even though they were hurt.

Notably, a total of three vehicles were vandalized which were mostly autos and scooters. One of the vehicles was a gypsy which was an army vehicle that was slightly damaged.

Sangma also informed that there was no major damage to any personal vehicles or any kind of assets of the government.

He further ruled out any lapse of security stating that the Administration always believes that there is some sense of trust in this entire process, adding, ''Certain things come out completely as a surprise to everybody''.

Sangma said that in this entire incident that happened, there were few out of the 1500-plus people, who were there who resorted to this kind of violent activity.

The Chief Minister stated after seeing this kind of situation, there are some things that will require the government to be more stringent in the future, and they will have to take much more steps to even look at all the most impossible situations.