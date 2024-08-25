The Meghalaya police and Border Security Force (BSF), on August 25 apprehended two Indian nationals and seized smuggled sugar worth 74,000 kg, in East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific information, the security personnel confiscated sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Earlier, the security personnel apprehended an Indian national in possession of liquor intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the East Khasi Hills district, on August 23.

Aiming to curb smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the security troops intercepted an Alto car near the Pynursla Tri-Junction, which was loaded with various brands of liquor.

Following the interception of the vehicle, the officials apprehended the driver after he failed to produce valid documents for the liquor consignment.