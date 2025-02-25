Meghalaya police have dismantled a motorcycle theft operation following a weeks-long investigation that resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen vehicles.

Authorities intercepted two suspected thieves at Sohra Rim while they were transporting a stolen Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle. The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Babu Marak from Dalia Shella and 30-year-old Sunday N. Sangma from Samanda, East Garo Hills, was allegedly planning to sell the vehicle to receivers from Bangladesh.

The motorcycle had been stolen from Smit and transferred to the suspects at Mawkdok by another group of thieves operating in the city.

In a related operation, police arrested three additional suspects at 7th Mile EKH who were allegedly responsible for stealing the motorcycle and numerous other vehicles. The suspects were identified as Barabor Namsaw (28) from Jirang, Patharkhmah; Banroilang Iawrod (19) from Kynbahmalai, Phlangwambroi Mawsynram; and Declin Warjri (20) from Nongmensong Shillong. A stolen scooter was also recovered during this arrest.

During continued checkpoint operations at Sohra, officers encountered another stolen motorcycle—an R15 with license plate ML05AA 3297 taken from Mawiong Umjapung on February 23. The rider abandoned the vehicle at Nongsawlia and fled upon seeing the checkpoint.

All suspects are being charged under Madanrting Police Station Case No. 31(02)25 u/s 303(2) BNS.