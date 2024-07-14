The Department of Law at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) hosted a one-day workshop on the "Three New Criminal Laws 2023," featuring insights from Meghalaya's Director General of Police, I Nongrang, IPS.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research - North Eastern Regional Centre (ICSSR-NERC), brought together legal experts and law enforcement officials to discuss the implications of recent legislative changes.

In her keynote address, DGP Nongrang emphasised the need for responsible policing and updated guidelines to navigate the new laws effectively. She particularly highlighted the challenges posed by technological advancements, such as electronic documentary evidence, in the context of these legal reforms.

The workshop, inaugurated by NEHU's Vice Chancellor In-Charge Professor DK Nayak, comprised two technical sessions. The first, chaired by N Nongkynrih, Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Shillong, featured presentations from senior legal professionals and law enforcement officers. They offered practical insights into the application of the new criminal laws.

A panel discussion in the second session, chaired by Dr RK Mishra, allowed experts to explore various perspectives on the legislation. The event concluded with remarks from Professor B. Panda, Honorary Director of ICSSR-NERC, Shillong, who stressed the importance of ongoing legal education.

This workshop marks a significant step in preparing legal and law enforcement professionals in the region to adapt to the evolving criminal justice landscape.