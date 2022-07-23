The Meghalaya police conducted raid at BJP’s Tura MDC (Movement for Democratic Change Alliance) Bernard Marak’s farm house at Edenbari in the outskirts of Tura on Friday evening.

Police said the raid began around 6.30 PM on Friday and lasted for around seven hours. The raid continued till 2 am.

During the raid at least 60 people, all partying at the farm house, popularly known as RB, were detained. Three couples were also allegedly caught from different rooms in compromising positions at RB during the raid.

Police also seized more than 1000 litres of illegal liquor.

Furthermore, a young girl and a minor child found living in unhygienic condition were rescued from a dungeon type room at the farm house. They were handed over to the officials of social welfare.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe was also present at the spot during the raid.

Several complaints were registered against RB for running illegal bar and prostitution.

On the latest update, the Tura Police seized 500 unused contraceptives (condoms) besides crossbow weapon and daggers and illegal liquors.

Acting on an FIR lodged on 28th February 2022 by a family whose daughter has gone missing, the nefarious activities by the incumbent MDC of Tura has unearthed the illegal activities in his farmhouse popularly known by locals as ‘RB’.

The victim on being produced in Court at Tura has confessed that she was taken to the MDC’s Farmhouse by a man and one of his friends where she was repeatedly raped multiple times during the course of the week before she was traced by her family and brought back. A case was registered in connection with this incident by women police.

From that case police began a long drawn out investigation which ultimately resulted in last night's raid and the seized hundreds of alcohol drinks, vehicles, condoms, daggers and arrest of 68 revellers, including 26 girls.

In June 2019, FKJGP, AYWO, ADE and GSU had sought an inquiry into the running of an ‘illegal’ resort – Eden — in the Allotgre area of Tura by former ANVC-B chairman Bernard Rimpu N Marak.