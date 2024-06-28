Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong attended the SSP-CO's Conference 2024 at the police headquarters in Shillong on June 28.

The event brought together senior police officials from across the state to discuss key issues facing law enforcement.

During his address, Chief Minister Sangma emphasised the importance of using this platform to address two critical areas: the welfare of police personnel and strategies for improved public engagement.

He urged the police administration to take advantage of this gathering to explore innovative solutions to challenges in these domains.

The conference serves as a vital forum for high-ranking officers to share experiences, discuss best practices, and develop strategies to enhance the effectiveness of policing in Meghalaya. By focusing on welfare issues, the administration aims to boost morale and support within the force, which can lead to improved performance and job satisfaction.