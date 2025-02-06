Twenty suspected drug users were detained by Cantonment Beat House police for obstructing public walkways in a targeted operation along GS Road on February 5.

The suspects were found loitering near the intersection of Ajmera and Boucher Road, prompting law enforcement to take action.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the individuals were processed and subsequently bound under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police documented detailed profiles of each suspect before determining appropriate legal measures under the BNSS framework.

This enforcement action represents part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and accessibility of pedestrian areas along the busy GS Road corridor.