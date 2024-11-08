The Central Recruitment Board of the Meghalaya Police has announced the commencement of the highly anticipated Physical Efficiency Test (PET) starting from November 18.

In a statement released on their official website, the Meghalaya Police urged all candidates to visit www.megpolice.gov.in to download their Admit Cards beginning November 11.

The Admit Cards will provide crucial details regarding the PET centres, dates, and shifts.

"Attention to all Meghalaya Police Recruitment Candidates!" the police wrote on their social media handle. "Stay informed, stay prepared, and best of luck to all candidates!"

The police also cautioned candidates against believing unverified information or rumours about the PET schedule or venues. For any queries, they advised reaching out to the CRB helpline at 6033164273 during office hours.