Ri-Bhoi police officers are distributing free helmets across the district as part of a comprehensive road safety initiative before Meghalaya Day and Republic Day 2025. The campaign specifically targets children, women, and elderly residents.

"If even one life is saved due to these helmets, we will get the ultimate job satisfaction," stated Ri-Bhoi police officials, emphasising their focus on young recipients. "Kids are our special targets because if kids understand the importance of wearing helmets, they will make the whole family wear it. These cute kids are actual force multipliers."

The police department has implemented round-the-clock checkpoints to ensure compliance with double helmet regulations for two-wheelers and mandatory seat belt use for light motor vehicles. The Meghalaya chief minister highlighted these efforts through social media, underlining the state's commitment to road safety.

This initiative marks a significant step in the region's traffic safety measures, particularly focusing on behaviour change through younger generations.