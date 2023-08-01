The Meghalaya Police on August 1 successfully apprehended two inter-state drug traffickers and confiscated cannabis worth Rs 16 lakhs in East Jaintia Hills.

The Police also seized an Alto car and cash amounting to Rs 10,500.

The Meghalaya Police remains steadfast in its commitment to combat the menace of drug abuse, a pressing concern affecting our youth.

Earlier in June, Meghalaya Police had arrested two alleged drug dealers near a fuel station in Nongsning village of the state and recovered 2.738 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore.

The drug peddlers were identified as M Tuanbiaklian Guite, (32) and Imliakum Longkumer, (40).

According to a police statement, the two were travelling in a Tata winger bearing Reg no. NL 07T 0815 and are carrying a consignment of illegal contraband. However, the ANTF team and staff of Lad Rymbai PS set up a naka near BMS Fuel Station Nongsning, and the vehicle was detained at around 6:15 pm.

During the search of the vehicle in the presence of independent witnesses, 200 soap cases containing yellowish-orange powder were found concealed in various hidden compartments in the vehicle.

The preliminary test of the powder gave a positive result for heroin and the total gross weight was found to be 2.738 kg.

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