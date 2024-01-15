President Droupadi Murmu who is on a three day tour to the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam on January 15, paid floral tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker and father of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.

President Murmu today arrived at the Baljek Airport, Jengjal, where she was received by Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma was also present there.

Earlier today, President Murmu landed in Guwahati where she was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. From there, the President headed straight to Meghalaya as part of his visit schedule.

This trip marks President Murmu's inaugural visit to Meghalaya since she assumed the presidency. Her itinerary is packed with inaugural events and addresses to various groups, reflecting her active engagement with different communities and development projects in these regions.

During her stay in Meghalaya, President Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura. On January 16, she will engage with members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport in Tura.

Additionally, she will virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex. Her agenda also includes addressing a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurating the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road. Furthermore, she will lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim. In the evening, a civic reception will be hosted in her honor by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

The president's visit will continue into Assam, where on January 17, she is set to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso in Diphu. This comprehensive tour underscores President Murmu's commitment to fostering growth and community development in the northeastern states of India.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Meghalaya; received by Governor, CM