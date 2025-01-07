President Droupadi Murmu will officially kick off the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at Umiam in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district.

A highlight of her visit includes inaugurating a farmers’ expo, which brings together participants from all seven northeastern states and Sikkim.

The President will engage directly with progressive farmers and self-help groups, emphasising the region’s agricultural innovation and community-driven initiatives.

She will be joined by the Union Agriculture Minister, as well as the Governor and Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

The farmers’ expo aims to showcase agricultural advancements, promote knowledge-sharing, and celebrate the contributions of northeastern farmers to India's agricultural sector.