The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) called for immediate action against alleged illegal taxation at checkpoints managed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

HITO representatives submitted formal demands to KHADC Chief S Rynjah following an on-site inspection that reportedly uncovered evidence of unauthorized fee collection from commercial vehicles at the Puriang forest checkpoint in East Khasi Hills district.

"Our investigation revealed checkpoint operators illegally collecting money from vehicles on the highway," HITO stated in their official letter. "Drivers who refused faced threats of goods confiscation, creating a climate of fear."

The organisation claims checkpoint staff particularly targeted laborers and daily wage earners transporting essential goods such as charcoal and used construction materials. HITO suspects checkpoint owners may have directed staff to engage in these practices.

HITO emphasised their allegations are supported by witness accounts and evidence they are prepared to present when required.

The organisation has demanded a thorough investigation, legal action against perpetrators, and permanent contract revocation for checkpoint operators found guilty of misconduct.