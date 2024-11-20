Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has called on the state's District Council Affairs Department to rectify ongoing misunderstandings regarding the allocation of funds from the Union Ministry of Finance.

In a statement, HITO emphasised the need to allocate financial resources for rural local governance in Meghalaya.

Drawing a contrast to Meghalaya which has only received Rs 27 crores by the Central government in grants from the Finance Commission, the organisation cited the allocation of a sum exceeding Rs 266 crores for rural local bodies in Kerala which would allow effective management of local governance and development.

The organisation termed the allocation of Rs 27 crores for Meghalaya's Autonomous District Councils - Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia - as 'puzzling', stating that it raises critical questions and lacks specificity regarding the distribution of funds among the actual local governance structures in our state.



"Unlike in Kerala, where funding is neatly categorized for each layer of governance, in Meghalaya, the Finance Ministry has opted to direct the funds solely to the three ADCs, which are being inaccurately labeled as Rural Local Bodies," the statement read.

The organisation underlined that the situation represents a profound oversight by the Fifteenth Finance Commission and the Union Finance Ministry, stating that they did not recognise the indigenous and traditional institutions that operate within the three-tiered self-government system: the Dorbar Hima, Dorbar Raid, and Dorbar Shnong.

HITO President, Donbok Dkhar, in the statement further added that the current structure of the three ADCs no longer reflects true rural local governance, having evolved into party-dominated institutions since their imposition in 1952.

The organisation cited differences between the ADCs and the recognised traditional institutions of self-governance:

1. Tenure and Accountability: Within the traditional systems, mechanisms exist for the recall of leaders such as Syiem, Dolloi, Sirdar, and Rangbah Shnong in response to serious complaints raised during annual Dorbar meetings. In stark contrast, the political framework in India does not provide a recall option for elected representatives, creating a disconnect between the electorate and their leaders.

2. Inclusivity in Discussions: In the Dorbar, everyone has the opportunity to voice their opinions and suggest ideas, fostering an inclusive environment. Conversely, in the political assemblies, discussions are often dominated by the ruling parties, with opposition perspectives frequently dismissed.

3. Integrity and Power: Most leaders within the traditional governance structures possess high levels of integrity and honesty, in stark contrast to the political arena in India, where the wealthiest individuals often have a significant advantage in elections.

4. Allocation of Local Funds: Funds allocated to the Dorbar Village are utilized transparently and with the welfare of the citizens in mind. However, funding in the political system tends to favor the ruling party, often lacking transparency and accountability.

5. Beneficiary Selection Process: In the Dorbar system, the selection of beneficiaries for various government schemes follows a transparent process, benefiting those who genuinely need assistance. In contrast, representatives in the party system tend to favor their own party members when it comes to providing support.

The organisation pointed allegations of financial backing to certain political parties, citing that a new political party emerged in 2018, reportedly with support from "funds provided through the auspices of the Union Finance Ministry and the Union Ministry for Home Affairs."

Further, the organisation urged the Dorbar Shnong to unite and engage in a meaningful discussion regarding the misleading representations made by the three ADCs to the Government of India.

HITO emphasised the need for a direct flow of financial resources to the genuine rural local bodies in the state, specifically the Dorbar Hima/Elaka, Dorbar Raid, and Dorbar Shnong, rather than channelling these funds through the Autonomous District Councils (ADC).