Kynjaimon Amse, a 30-year-old lawyer and social activist from Meghalaya, died in a road accident on August 22 night in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills District.

A graduate of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, Punjab, Amse was also an alumnus of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) law department and a former member of the NEHU Students' Union. His educational journey included schooling at Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Umkiang and higher secondary studies at St. Edmund's College in Shillong.

Known for his outspoken nature and commitment to social causes, Amse had recently filed a complaint against a cement plant project in Wahiajer Village. He had threatened legal action if the project's No Objection Certificate was not revoked.

Amse's legal career was marked by his advocacy for underserved communities. He had previously fought for improved infrastructure in remote villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border and challenged authorities over poor road conditions on National Highway 6.

Recognised for his potential, Amse had been empanelled by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority to act as a Legal Aid Counsel in 2023. His untimely death cuts short a promising career dedicated to public service and legal advocacy in Meghalaya.