The government has provided financial assistance to victims of recent fire incidents in the state. Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla confirmed that Midaris Pde from Kut Village received Rs 1,30,000 lakh following a fire incident on December 29, 2024.

However, no direct assistance was provided to Riburom Kharrngi of Puriang, whose house was affected by fire on December 2, 2024. Instead, relief was extended to Helpme Kharrngi, the house owner, with a similar Rs 1,30,000 compensation.

The government's financial aid follows the norms set under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). While the assistance is appreciated, concerns remain regarding delays in processing claims and extending aid to all victims equitably.