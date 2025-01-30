It was another tough day in the office for Ryntih FC as they suffered an 8-0 loss at the hands of Rangdajied United FC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo on January 30.

Owanijuh Pajuh registered a hat-trick in the first half with goals coming in the 12th, 29th and 36th minutes. The other scorers were Dibormi Kassar (30’), Wansiewdor Nengnong (47’, 54’), Aenam Jyrwa (53’) and Benny Khriam (70’). Rangdajied also continued their phenomenal run in defence, with 10 clean sheets in a row now.

The win takes RUFC to second in the standings, with 26 points to Shillong Lajong's 25, though the latter have two games in hand. Ryntih remain at the bottom of the pack with a mere 3 points and this was their 10th consecutive defeat.

Owanijuh volleyed home the opener following a cross by Freddy B Jyrwa and then headed in a second after Denelson Pyngrope set him up with a clinical move. His hat-trick goal was a little fortuitous, with a strong shot straight to Ryntih's stand-in goalkeeper. The ball dipped before getting to Derick Khongsit and went through his legs. He swung round and snatched at the ball but the assistant referee ruled that it had crossed the goal line.

A few minutes before that, Owanijuh was the provider with a run up the left flank before feeding Dibormi a cross to tap in.

Rangdajied scored another three goals in under 10 minutes of the second half, with Wansiewdor Nengnong, who came on as a half-time substitute, responsible for two of these. In between, Aenam Jyrwa got on the scoresheet with a powerful shot that Derick got his gloves to but could not keep out.

The game settled down after that but Benny, another substitute, headed in an easy chance in the 70th minute.

Ryntih did not have many opportunities but Banteilang Lyngdoh came close by rattling the crossbar with a fine free-kick in the second half.

Tomorrow, Nangkiew Irat SC will take on Sawmer SC at 2:30 pm. Sawmer had started the season brightly with a 3-2 over Nangkiew Irat on the first day of the OC Blue SPL 2024 back in October but have suffered a run of poor form of late, with their last five matches all ending in defeat. Nangkiew Irat, meanwhile, have drawn three in a row and badly want a win.