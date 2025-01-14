South West Garo Hills took a major step forward in rural development as its first Community Managed Training Centre (CMTC) opened doors in Godalgre Village on Tuesday. The facility, equipped to train 30 participants at a time, represents a significant shift toward local ownership of skill development initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, who inaugurated the centre, highlighted plans for computer training programmes aimed at helping youth prepare for competitive examinations.

The centre stands out for its community-driven management model, operated by the Unity Cluster Level Federation Women SHG Members Multipurpose Co-operative Society Ltd. with support from the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS).

Modern amenities at the facility include two training halls, a dormitory, dining facilities, and dedicated space for visiting resource persons. Six full-time staff members, including a manager and coordinator, will oversee operations.

The Project Director outlined sustainable revenue strategies during the inauguration, emphasizing the centre's potential as both a training hub and income generator. Other government departments and organizations can use the facility on a payment basis, ensuring its financial sustainability.

Local participation marked the inauguration, with federation members performing traditional songs and adolescent girls presenting cultural dances. Key officials present included ADC RZD Shira, BDO Crystal Ripamchi N Sangma, and the Nokma of Godalgre Village.

The centre aims to provide need-based training and support services to strengthen grassroots development initiatives across the district.