Rymbai Shkenshynriah pumped in two second-half goals to beat Chipakkore 2-0 in the fourth and last quarterfinal of the Meghalaya State League 2024 at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura on January 14.

H Rymbai (68') and I Bareh (79') were the scorers in the highly competitive match where they managed to get the better of the home team on the beautiful natural grass turf of the PA Sangma Stadium.

R Shkenshynriah thus joins Shillong Lajong, Ladthadlaboh and Mawlai in the semifinals, the fixtures of which will be intimated by the Tournament Committee in due course.

Having begun with 24 teams drawn from all corners of Meghalaya, there now remain just four - two based in Shillong (Lajong and Mawlai), one from West Jaintia Hills (Ladthadlaboh) and one from East Jaintia Hills (R Shkenshynriah).

To recap, Lajong defeated holders Rangdajied United 3-1 in the first quarterfinal, with Ladthadlaboh then beating Sutnga 5-2 and Mawlai trouncing Khliehmawlieh 8-0.

The MSL, which is organised by the Meghalaya Football Association and supported by the state government, has thrown up surprises in the past and football fans will be eagerly anticipating the semifinal round.

Only Lajong and Mawlai have been in an MSL semifinal before, with SLFC the only former champions, having won the second edition in 2019. Niaw Wasa United won the inaugural edition in 2018 and Rangdajied the third in 2023.