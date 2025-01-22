Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) has raised concerns over growing religious tensions in Meghalaya, following a dispute involving a Ramakrishna Mission school in Mawkynrew village.

The organisation's president, Satya Ranjan Borah, described recent incidents of religious intolerance as "anti-constitutional" and called for immediate intervention from state authorities. The statement comes in the wake of clashes between locals and police at the school's construction site.

The dispute centres on land ownership claims between the Ramakrishna Mission and the Mawkynrew Sports Club. Local villagers stormed the construction site on January 21, leading to confrontations that injured 13 people, including five police officers.

Borah emphasised that such incidents could damage national integrity and internal security. "The authority of Meghalaya should understand the need of the hour and take appropriate action at an early date," he stated in the press release.

The KSP has urged citizens to adhere to their constitutional duties under Article 51A and called on the judiciary to make these provisions more enforceable. The organisation expressed particular concern about what it describes as a pattern of religious and social intolerance in the Christian-majority states of Northeast India.

The Ramakrishna Mission school project, intended to provide educational opportunities in the region, remains contested as the land dispute continues in court. Local authorities have imposed a curfew in the area to prevent further unrest.